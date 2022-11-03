220303-N-TT059-1049 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Warren and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Zangari participate in an aircraft firefighting drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
This work, USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
