Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220303-N-TT059-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 12, 2022) (Left to right) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Benjamin Dlabaj, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Elisa Sierra, Boatswain's Mate Seaman Keshawn Archer and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Gene. Hermosilla man a hose during an aircraft firefighting drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7096219
    VIRIN: 220312-N-TT059-1021
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill
    USS Momsen Aircraft Firefighting Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Momsen
    destroyer
    DDG 92
    aircraft firefighting
    CTF71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT