Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered [Image 1 of 13]

    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Wendy Wells 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Getting ready for the first steel (tainter) gate delivery at the Diversion Inlet of the Fargo Moorhead Area Diversion Project

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7096046
    VIRIN: 220316-A-FW121-0022
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered [Image 13 of 13], by Wendy Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered
    First steel gate for the FM Area Diversion project delivered

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Fargo Moorhead Area Diversion Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT