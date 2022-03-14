220314-N-UN585-4092 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 14, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires its 5-inch gun while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 14. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

