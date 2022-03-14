Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross fires its 5-inch gun [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ross fires its 5-inch gun

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220314-N-UN585-4092 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 14, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires its 5-inch gun while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, March 14. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 18:45
    Photo ID: 7095998
    VIRIN: 220314-N-UN585-4092
    Resolution: 5622x3748
    Size: 723.09 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross fires its 5-inch gun [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

