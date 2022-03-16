The immigrant, actress who would become the ‘Mother of Wi-Fi’

Austrian actress Heady Lamar outside of her Hollywood, Calif., home circa 1949. (National Archives 198606)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7095111
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-SO154-063
|Resolution:
|800x545
|Size:
|65.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
