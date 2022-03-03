Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    822 BDS Heavy Weapons Training [Image 9 of 16]

    822 BDS Heavy Weapons Training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 822 Base Defense Squadron conduct heavy weapons training, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, March 3, 2022. The Airmen qualified on heavy weapons that enabled them to assume Immediate Response Force status. They fired a variety of weapons including M249, AT4s and the M24 for their Advanced Designated Marksmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

