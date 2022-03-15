Pittsburgh District Engineer: Women's History Month

LeeAnn Shinavski, chief of contract administration section of construction branch with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, has the responsibility for contract administration actions for the construction project at the Charleroi Locks & Dams on the Monongahela River. She oversees contract modifications, submittals, payments and schedules of work. Shinavski has been with the district 4 years as a construction engineer, and previously spent 15 years as a hydraulic engineer, and an engineer for 32 years so far.

“I recently began supervisory work, and am loving every second of it,” she said.

As she reflects on Women’s History Month, she said, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Shinavski expressed more women should join the Pittsburgh District to work for this organization because it provides opportunities and rewarding experiences that very few get to enjoy.

“There’s always been powerful women around me in my 32 years as an engineer, but slowly, I’ve seen a rise in confidence, determination and leadership. At the very beginning of my career, there were only about six female engineers in the whole Pittsburgh District. Today there are at least six in leadership positions alone. I think women excel in today’s workforce more than ever because they lift each other up and embrace their unique talents.”

She said she has been fortunate to see and be involved with so many amazing construction projects and state-of-the-art facilities all over the country. Today, as she continues working at the Charleroi construction project, she can look at the foundation of where the future lock is being built, which is a sight she said only a few hundred people will see with their own eyes.

“I’m truly in awe,” she said.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

