Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March [Image 4 of 5]

    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March

    GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion conduct a 12-mile ruck march during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7094599
    VIRIN: 220310-A-BA691-0111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March
    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March
    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March
    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March
    Lightning Focus 22- Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SETAF
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT