    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training [Image 5 of 10]

    1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7094592
    VIRIN: 220315-A-DO858-0402
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training [Image 10 of 10], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    THEROCK
    europeansupport2022

