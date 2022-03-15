U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7094591
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-DO858-0100
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|25.38 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training [Image 10 of 10], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
