A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with an M4 carbine during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:20 Photo ID: 7094589 VIRIN: 220315-A-DO858-0096 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 20.36 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 14 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Marksmanship Training [Image 10 of 10], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.