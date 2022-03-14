Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association

A Turkish American Association student flips through an English course booklet during a visit to the TAA facility in Adana, Turkey, March 14, 2022. The visit was an opportunity to enhance relationships between Incirlik Air Base personnel and the local community by facilitating conversations between Airmen Leadership School students, base volunteers and TAA students. The TAA aims to provide language education services in line with foreign language education needs in the information age by teaching English since its establishment in 1954. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

