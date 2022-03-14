Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association [Image 8 of 8]

    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Turkish American Association student flips through an English course booklet during a visit to the TAA facility in Adana, Turkey, March 14, 2022. The visit was an opportunity to enhance relationships between Incirlik Air Base personnel and the local community by facilitating conversations between Airmen Leadership School students, base volunteers and TAA students. The TAA aims to provide language education services in line with foreign language education needs in the information age by teaching English since its establishment in 1954. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 08:24
    Photo ID: 7094588
    VIRIN: 220314-F-EZ689-1178
    Resolution: 6659x4444
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association
    Incirlik AB ALS visits Turkish American Association

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Airman Leadership School
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkish American Association
    U.S. Consulate in Adana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT