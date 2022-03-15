Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Javier Reyes 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Wizards" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) following a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, March 15. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

