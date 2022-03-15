Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Wizards" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, breaks from formation to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) following a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, March 15. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

