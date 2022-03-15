PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) following a joint long-range air demonstration in the Yellow Sea, March 15. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 05:56
|Photo ID:
|7094421
|VIRIN:
|220315-N-VI910-2184
|Resolution:
|5257x3505
|Size:
|888.85 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Javier Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT