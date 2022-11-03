Justified Accord '22

U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, assigns sectors of fire during Justified Accord March 11, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class T.J. Bierley)

