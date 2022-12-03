PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2022) A helicopter lands on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during an exercise. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 04:29
|Photo ID:
|7094386
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-YA628-3166
|Resolution:
|5933x4238
|Size:
|849.52 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Lands on Higgins [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT