Helicopter Lands on Higgins

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2022) A helicopter lands on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during routine underway operations. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

