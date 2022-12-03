Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Inspect Valves During Drill [Image 4 of 10]

    Sailors Inspect Valves During Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2022) Cryptologic Technician Cyrus Flores (left), from Goodyear, Ariz., and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Elvis Ennabe (center) inspect valves during a drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:28
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
