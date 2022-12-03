PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist Chief Maybelle Ednacot (right), from San Diego, Cryptologic Technician Cyrus Flores (left), from Goodyear, Ariz., and Retail Specialist 2nd Class Elvis Ennabe (center) inspect valves during a drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:28 Photo ID: 7094344 VIRIN: 220312-N-YA628-2096 Resolution: 4941x3529 Size: 737.88 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Inspect Valves During Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.