    1-503rd, 173rd Airborne Brigade training at Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 8]

    1-503rd, 173rd Airborne Brigade training at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. David Tarsa, center, commander of B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts a range assessment with his troops prior to a blank fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

