U.S. Army Capt. David Tarsa, center, commander of B Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts a range assessment with his troops prior to a blank fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7094343 VIRIN: 220315-A-BS310-0122 Resolution: 7807x5205 Size: 21.82 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-503rd, 173rd Airborne Brigade training at Grafenwoehr [Image 8 of 8], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.