Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District [Image 4 of 4]

    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Shamecca Scott, the installation director of Psychological Health, spoke on women and depression, and some treatment options to deal with life stress and trauma during the Virtual Women’s Health Discussion, March 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sameria Zavala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 02:29
    Photo ID: 7094271
    VIRIN: 220316-O-QN611-006
    Resolution: 1209x677
    Size: 279.45 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District [Image 4 of 4], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District
    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District
    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District
    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating Women&rsquo;s History at the Far East District

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT