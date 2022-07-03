Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Women's History at the Far East District

    Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District personnel participate in a Free Breathing, Meditation Yoga Class, at FED headquarters, March 7. This year’s theme “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope,” pays tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and recognizes the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. (U.S. Army photo by An Yo-han)

    This work, Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District [Image 4 of 4], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

