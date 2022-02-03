220303-N-TT059-3067 GUAM (Mar. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors pass boxes during stores onload aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7094200 VIRIN: 220303-N-TT059-3067 Resolution: 4852x3235 Size: 1.78 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Momsen Stores Onload [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.