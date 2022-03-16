SAAPM Proclamation Signing

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, signs this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 16, 2022. The signing was done in preparation for the observance of the month, which is April. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

