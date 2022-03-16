Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, signs this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 16, 2022. The signing was done in preparation for the observance of the month, which is April. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 00:15
    Photo ID: 7094159
    VIRIN: 220316-N-QY759-0003
    Resolution: 7307x5219
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAAPM Proclamation Signing
    SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CFAO
    sexual assault awareness and prevention month
    SAAPM

