U.S. Army Hawaii kicked off the 2022 Army Emergency Relief campaign Feb. 24 at the Sgt. Smith Theater on Schofield Barracks prior to the monthly Community Information Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 23:32
|Photo ID:
|7094126
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-WK601-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|334.33 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Hawaii kicks off annual AER campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
