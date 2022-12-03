Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Own the Night [Image 21 of 21]

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Own the Night

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, call in a medivac for simulated casualties after conducting a night raid, Mar. 12, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Live fire training is vital to ensuring operational readiness and is a primary focus area for Hanuman Guardian 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Own the Night [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Demolition
    Sapper
    Night Operations
    Infantry
    Hanuman Guardian

