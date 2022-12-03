Hanuman Guardian 22: Own the Night

Soldiers from Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, secure a landing zone for medivac for simulated casualties after conducting a night raid, Mar. 12, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Live fire training is vital to ensuring operational readiness and is a primary focus area for Hanuman Guardian 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)

