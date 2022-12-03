Soldiers from Bravo Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, wait for debris to finish falling before pushing through a breach to capture an objective while conducting a night raid, Mar. 12, 2022, Fort Thanarat. Live fire training is vital to ensuring operational readiness and is a primary focus area for Hanuman Guardian 22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 22:52
|Photo ID:
|7094096
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-YO514-1140
|Resolution:
|6176x3474
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT THANARAT, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Own the Night [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
