Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diandra Sims, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, installs air stairs in preparation for the 2022 Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training Sapphire Event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 11, 2022. The Sapphire Event hosted aircraft from various bases to showcase a diverse force, ready to provide air power and support anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

