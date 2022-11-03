Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event [Image 10 of 10]

    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Diandra Sims, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, installs air stairs in preparation for the 2022 Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training Sapphire Event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 11, 2022. The Sapphire Event hosted aircraft from various bases to showcase a diverse force, ready to provide air power and support anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 20:37
    Photo ID: 7093853
    VIRIN: 220311-F-CC148-1447
    Resolution: 5984x3740
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event
    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintainer
    flying crew chief
    91st ARS
    6th AMXS
    6th ARW
    2022 Sapphire Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT