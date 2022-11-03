Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

Service members and families tour a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the 2022 Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training Sapphire Event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 11, 2022. Future Airmen learned from pilots, boom operators and maintainers while touring various aircraft displays at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

