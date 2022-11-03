Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event [Image 6 of 10]

    Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Mary Kay Higgins, a retired pilot, tours a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the 2022 Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 11, 2022. Higgins became one of the first women to earn both pilot and navigator ratings after she graduated from undergraduate navigator training class 78-01 in 1977. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    navigator
    6th ARW
    2022 Sapphire Event
    Mary Higgings
    female avaitors

