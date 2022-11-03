Team MacDill inspires the next generation at 2022 Sapphire Event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kat Ybarra, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, left, speaks with Mary Kay Higgins (right), retired KC-135 pilot, during the 2022 Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 11, 2022. Higgins graduated top in her class after becoming one of the first women to earn a navigator rating from undergraduate navigator training class 78-01 in 1977. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

