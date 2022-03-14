PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Gabriel Carrillo, left, from Corpus Christi, Texas, gives deck log training to Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Madison Craig, from Hickory Creek, Texas, on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 18:08
|Photo ID:
|7093735
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-TR141-0121
|Resolution:
|5194x3463
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HICKORY CREEK, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
