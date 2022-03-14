Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Gabriel Carrillo, left, from Corpus Christi, Texas, gives deck log training to Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Madison Craig, from Hickory Creek, Texas, on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:08
    Photo ID: 7093735
    VIRIN: 220314-N-TR141-0121
    Resolution: 5194x3463
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Hometown: HICKORY CREEK, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bridge
    7th Fleet
    underway
    watch
    at sea
    pilot house

