    Brooke Army Medical Center opens new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit [Image 1 of 3]

    Brooke Army Medical Center opens new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Sheri Flores, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit charge nurse, secures a pulse oximeter on patient, Margaret Moore, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 8, 2022. Moore is the first patient admitted to BAMC’s new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, Brooke Army Medical Center opens new Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reopens at BAMC

