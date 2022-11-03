Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 18 of 22]

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    LAS MESAS, COPAN, HONDURAS

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    José Rufino Membreño, Copan heritage site restorer, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Delacruz, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Dr. Eva Martínez, archeologist with the Honduran Inst. Of Anthropology, Dr. Laurie Rush, archeologist and cultural resources manager at Fort Drum, and U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh, archeologist with the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, discuss a site map of Las Mesas, Copan, Honduras, March 11, 2022. The team of experts assisted the Honduran military in identifying sites of historical value to better protect them during a disaster response with support from Joint Task Force-Bravo. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7093674
    VIRIN: 220311-O-VI420-0105
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LAS MESAS, COPAN, HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment [Image 22 of 22], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment
    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACAPOC
    JTFB
    Honduras
    Monuments Officers
    Cultural Heritage Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT