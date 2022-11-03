JTFB, USACAPOC partner with Honduran military for second cultural heritage assessment

José Rufino Membreño, Copan heritage site restorer, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Delacruz, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, Dr. Eva Martínez, archeologist with the Honduran Inst. Of Anthropology, Dr. Laurie Rush, archeologist and cultural resources manager at Fort Drum, and U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh, archeologist with the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, discuss a site map of Las Mesas, Copan, Honduras, March 11, 2022. The team of experts assisted the Honduran military in identifying sites of historical value to better protect them during a disaster response with support from Joint Task Force-Bravo. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

