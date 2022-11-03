220311-N-TT639-1072 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Ryan Davilla, from Kansas City, Mo., installs a ladder back aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
