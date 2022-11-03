220311-N-TT639-1030 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerry Blakeley, from Victorville, Calif., cleans an escape scuttle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 16:38
|Photo ID:
|7093572
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-TT639-1030
|Resolution:
|4678x3341
|Size:
|793.35 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220311-N-TT639-1030 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT