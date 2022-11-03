Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220311-N-TT639-1030 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerry Blakeley, from Victorville, Calif., cleans an escape scuttle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    VIRIN: 220311-N-TT639-1030
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220311-N-TT639-1030 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

