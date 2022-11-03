Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220311-N-TT639-1023 [Image 2 of 5]

    220311-N-TT639-1023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220311-N-TT639-1023 SAN DIEGO (March 11, 2022) – Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Terril Green, center, is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 16:38
    Photo ID: 7093571
    VIRIN: 220311-N-TT639-1023
    Resolution: 3168x2263
    Size: 791.55 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHA 7
    USS Tripoli. Navy

