    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Rodneika poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7093541
    VIRIN: 220310-N-LN782-1004
    Resolution: 6762x4508
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

