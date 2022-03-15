Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Featuring Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's History Month Featuring Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force graphic created for Women’s History Month social media campaign, featuring Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 10, 2022. Women have served in the military for more than 200 years. (U.S. graphic by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Featuring Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    17th Training Wing
    Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona

