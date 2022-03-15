Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 255th birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Tenn. National Guard honors Andrew Jackson’s 255th birthday

    HERMITAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Edgar Castro Palencia 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Warner A. Ross II, Tennessee National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army, makes remarks during a wreath-laying ceremony, March 15, at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville. The ceremony took place on what would have been Jackson’s 255th birthday. (photo by Edgar Castro)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:54
    Location: HERMITAGE, TN, US 
    tennessee national guard
    andrew jackson
    the hermitage

