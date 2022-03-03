GRF Navy Wide Advancement Exam

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in the Navy-wide advancement exam for E6 candidates on the mess decks, March 3, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

