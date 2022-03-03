Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 6 of 6]

    GRF Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in the Navy-wide advancement exam for E6 candidates on the mess decks, March 3, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

