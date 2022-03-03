GRF Navy Wide Advancement Exam

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in the Navy-wide advancement exam for E6 candidates on the mess decks, March 3, 2022. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7093364
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-DN657-1003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|870.2 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
