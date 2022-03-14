Gridley conducts flight operations

ARABIAN GULF (March 14, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Nguyen Doan directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 during flight operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Arabian Gulf, March 14. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

