PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) Hull Technician 3rd Class Keon Duguid, from Piscataway, N.J., checks for heat signatures at the scene of a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a drill. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 06:52
|Photo ID:
|7092756
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-YA628-1264
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|980.63 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Drill on Higgins [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
