Fire Drill on Higgins

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) Sailors put out a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a drill. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 Photo ID: 7092749 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA