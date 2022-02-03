Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Drill on Higgins [Image 8 of 10]

    Fire Drill on Higgins

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) Sailors put out a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a drill. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:52
    Photo ID: 7092749
    VIRIN: 220302-N-YA628-1211
    Resolution: 4403x6164
    Size: 951.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Drill on Higgins [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins
    Fire Drill on Higgins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hose
    damage control
    DC
    nifty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT