    USS Forrest Sherman Transits Into Stockholm, Sweden

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220314-N-CF580-0011 STOCKHOLM, Sweden (March 14, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a sea and anchor evolution during a transit into Stockholm, Sweden for a scheduled port visit, March 14. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:41
    Photo ID: 7092748
    VIRIN: 220314-N-CF580-0011
    Resolution: 6336x4224
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: STOCKHOLM, SE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Transits Into Stockholm, Sweden, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

