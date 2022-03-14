USS Forrest Sherman Transits Into Stockholm, Sweden

220314-N-CF580-0011 STOCKHOLM, Sweden (March 14, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a sea and anchor evolution during a transit into Stockholm, Sweden for a scheduled port visit, March 14. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).

