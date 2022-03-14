220314-N-CF580-0011 STOCKHOLM, Sweden (March 14, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) conducts a sea and anchor evolution during a transit into Stockholm, Sweden for a scheduled port visit, March 14. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser).
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7092748
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-CF580-0011
|Resolution:
|6336x4224
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|STOCKHOLM, SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Forrest Sherman Transits Into Stockholm, Sweden, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT