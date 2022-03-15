Master-at-Arms 1st Class Josh Allan Portraits

220315-N-KZ419-1062 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 15, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Josh Allan, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group Two, poses for a photo onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)
|03.15.2022
