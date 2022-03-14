Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross Sailors receive awards and meritorious advancements [Image 14 of 16]

    USS Ross Sailors receive awards and meritorious advancements

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220314-N-UN585-1056 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a certificate of appointment to Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Justin Beddingfield, March 14. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:22
    Photo ID: 7092646
    VIRIN: 220314-N-UN585-1056
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    awards
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    meritorious advancement

