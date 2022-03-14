USS Ross Sailors receive awards and meritorious advancements

220314-N-UN585-1053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 14, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a certificate of appointment to Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ruben Zavala, March 14. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

